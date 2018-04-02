Mizzou Football Opener to be Televised on Pay-Per-View

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri's 2012 football season opening game - its first-ever as a member of the Southeastern Conference - will be televised via pay-per-view on participating video providers. Kickoff for the September 1st contest vs. Southeastern Louisiana is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

The game will have other historical ties, as it will mark the debut of the brand new FieldTurf surface at Faurot Field, as well as the first look of Mizzou's new uniforms.

The game will be available in High Definition on participating providers. Suggested price for residential purchase is $39.95. The telecast will be available on a specially designated pay-per-view channel. Information about how to purchase the telecast, including a list of participating providers, will be available early next week.

The game will be available on pay-per-view in the state of Missouri and spillover markets. Per SEC television contracts, when an SEC team does not have its game selected for live TV by one of the SEC's television partners, it is permitted to offer that game live on a statewide basis (and in spillover markets) on pay-per-view. Outside Missouri and spillover markets, the game will be distributed on ESPN GamePlan.

Veteran play-by-play announcer Dave Armstrong will call the action, with Mizzou great and former All-Big 12 quarterback Corby Jones serving as analyst. Todd Donoho will serve as sideline reporter. The telecast will be produced and distributed by FOX Sports.