Mizzou Football Player Arrested for Peace Disturbance

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri police arrested Mizzou football wide receiver Levi Copelin Thursday night. Police arrested him around 10 p.m. for a peace disturbance. Copelin is a redshirt freshman who's most memorable play from the 2013 football season, was when he blocked a punt in the game against Kentucky.

In an email to a KOMU 8 News reporter, Mizzou athletics spokesperson Chad Moller wrote, "...we are aware of the situation and we deal with disciplinary issues internally," when asked how the team was responding to the arrest.

He is the second MU football player arrested this month. The Springfield Police Department arrested Dorial Green-Beckham Jan. 11 on suspicion of drug activity and brought him into the Greene County Jail. Prosecutors have not charged him yet in the incident.

Green-Beckham and Copelin were also both arrested in October 2012. MUPD arrested the pair along with Torey Boozer for marijuana possession. Officers spotted five people in a white Lincoln Navigator, belonging to Green-Beckham, outside of Memorial Stadium and said they saw smoke that smelled like weed. Green-Beckham, Copelin and Boozer were all suspended from playing in the 2012 game against Vanderbilt.