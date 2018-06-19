Mizzou Football's Top 10 Plays of the Year

Although they finished with a 5-7 record, the Missouri football team still saw its share of exciting plays, including a game winning kick, defensive stands, and record setting returns.

For play number ten, Missouri used its first possession to jump out to an early lead on Syracuse. James Franklin threw to Dorial Green-Beckham who goes 70 yards for the touchdown.

In play number nine, the Missouri defense put up points against Kentucky. Will Ebner stripped the ball and EJ Gaines got the scoop and score. This play helped the Tigers get their first SEC win.

The eighth top play goes to Marcus Murphy who tied a 47-year old school record by scoring on two returns, both punts, one for 72 yards and the other for 70 yards. Murphy's performance propelled Mizzou to a 62-10 win to open the seaason.

For play number seven, Mizzou defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson stripped the Kentucky running back and returned it 60 yards to set up the Tigers first touchdown of the game.

In play number six, Mizzou's Kendial Lawrence had a career day at Tennessee. Lawrence had 21 carries for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns including a 77 yard touchdown run.

In the number five top play, just before halftime at Central Florida, Mizzou's Michael Sam got a quarterback sack. It ended the half and kept the Knights off the scoreboard. It was a big play in Mizzou's 5 point win.

For play number four, Marcus Murphy set a school single-season record with his fourth kick return for a touchdown. He returned a kickoff 98 yards in the second quarter against Alabama.

At the number three spot, safety Kenronte Walker made two defensive plays late in the game against Arizona State. Walker deflected a pass on fourth and goal from the 2 and had the game clinching interception in the end zone.

In play number two, with Mizzou on the ropes against Tennessee at the end of regulation, on fourth down, James Franklin scrambled and spotted Dorial Green-Beckham for a 25-yard touchdown that sent the game to overtime.

Finally, for the number one play, in the fourth overtime against Tennessee, Mizzou kicker Andrew Bagget kicked his first game winning walk-off field goal. Bagget's boot earned himself the 2012 Missouri football play of the year.

Andrew Wilson led the team in tackles this season with 79, Michael Sam had the most sacks with 4.5, and Kendial Lawrence led the team in yards as he averaged 95 per game.