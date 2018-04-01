Mizzou Football Season Tickets on Sale

COLUMBIA - As Mizzou Football hits the homestretch for its spring camp, Tiger fans can get a jump on the 2011 season by purchasing season tickets. An exciting slate of six games lines the schedule, including matchups against three bowl teams from a year ago and the centennial edition of Homecoming versus Iowa State.



Season tickets are priced at: $319 for General Public tickets, $242 for Faculty/Staff tickets, $229 for Tiger Zone/South Endzone tickets, $199 for Young Alumni tickets, and $600 for Touchdown Terrace tickets. Fans can also add padded chairback seats to their season ticket locations for $35 per seat.



Tickets are available for purchase online at www.MUTigers.com, or can be reserved in person at the Mizzou Arena ticket office, or via phone at 1-800-CAT-PAWS (884-PAWS in Mid-Missouri).



Fans who buy their season tickets by April 29th will be entered in Mizzou's 30-for-30 April promotion. One fan will be selected randomly each of the 30 days in April to win exclusive Mizzou experiences or prize packages.