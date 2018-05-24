Mizzou football tickets go on sale

COLUMBIA - Single-game tickets and ticket packages for University of Missouri football home games go on sale Thursday for Tiger Scholarship Fund members and current season ticket holders. The general public can begin purchasing remaining tickets Friday.

Single-game tickets to the three non-conference home games along with mini-plan packages for Southeastern Conference home games, will go on sale at 6 p.m. online.

Three different $99 mini-plan ticket packages will be the first opportunity to buy certain SEC home game tickets.

Individual tickets for all four SEC home games will go on sale on August 4th for Tiger Scholarship Fund members, followed by season ticket holders. If tickets remain, they will be made available to the public online on August 12, and by phone 1-800-CAT-PAWS (884-PAWS in mid-Missouri), online, or in person at the Mizzou Arena ticket office on August 13.

According to Patrick Crawford, assistant director of media relations, students can already buy a combination of both football and basketball tickets online for $245. Football only tickets can be bought online for $160 starting August 1.

To order season tickets, or for more information, go online, or call 1-800-CAT-PAWS (884-PAWS locally).