Mizzou Football to Make SEC Network Debut vs. UCF

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team will get its first broadcast on the SEC Network during week three of the 2014 college football season. On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced the Tigers' home game scheduled for Saturday, September 13 against UCF will be televised on the league's new channel with a 11 a.m. CT kickoff.

The new network, which is set to launch in August 2014, will air SEC content 24/7 and is expected to call more than 1,000 live events in its first year. The network will televise approximately 45 SEC football games, more than 100 men's basketball games, 60 women's basketball games, 75 baseball games, and events from across the SEC's 21 sports annually.

Programming will also include studio shows, original content such as SEC Storied, spring football games, signing day and pro days coverage. Hundreds of additional live events from various sports will be offered exclusively on the digital platform. Currently only Google Fiber, AT&T U-Verse, DISH and National Rural Telecommunications cooperative (NRTC) have agreed to carry the SEC Network.

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN signed a 20-year agreement for the network to run through 2034. Below is the 2014 SEC Network College Football Schedule as of May 1, 2014:

Thursday, August 28

Texas A&M at South Carolina: 5 p.m. CT

Temple at Vanderbilt: 8:15 p.m. CT

Saturday, August 30

Tennessee-Martin at Kentucky: 11 a.m. CT

Arkansas at Auburn: 3 p.m. CT

Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State: 6:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, August 31

Utah State at Tennessee: 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 6*

Florida Atlantic at Alabama: 11 a.m. CT

Arkansas State at Tennessee: 11 a.m. CT

Eastern Michigan at Florida: 3 p.m. CT

Nicholls State at Arkansas: 3 p.m. CT

Sam Houston State at LSU: 6:30 p.m. CT

Lamar at Texas A&M: 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 13

UCF at Missouri: 11 a.m. CT

Louisiana-Lafayette at Ole Miss: 3 p.m. CT

Kentucky at Florida: 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 20

Troy at Georgia: 11 a.m. CT

TBD: 3 p.m. CT

TBD: 6:30 p.m. CT

*On Saturday, Sept. 6, the SEC Network will showcase six different matchups. Each of the games will be available to all fans who receive SEC Network. The games will be televised on either the SEC Network or an overflow channel made available on that Saturday.