Mizzou Golf Claims Bank of Tennessee Crown

COLUMBIA -- No. 12 Missouri Golf remained perfect during the fall campaign earning a one-shot win over Tennessee to claim the 2012 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate crown in Jonesborough, Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

The victory gave Mizzou its fourth win in four tries this year and allowed the Tigers to better nationally-ranked clubs Wake Forest (21st), Tennessee (31st), Coastal Carolina (37th) and Virginia Tech (39th).

Mizzou had three players finish among the Top 20 overall, led by junior Emilio Cuartero (-6). A native of Spain, Cuartero improved each round at the 54-hole event, shooting scores of 71-70-69--210 to finish third overall.

Senior Jace Long (-3) continues to be one of college golf's top players. He finished eighth overall on Sunday and has yet to finish outside the Top 10 this season, including three victories.

Hunter Kraus (+1) tied for 17th with rounds of 72-73-72, while Jacob Fair (+4) finished 37th and Ryan Zech (+6) finished 50th.

Memphis' Grant Milner (-10) won individual medalist honors. He helped his club to a fourth place overall finish, just behind second place Tennessee (-6) and third place UNC-Wilmington (-5).

Mizzou Golf returns to action October 29-30 at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate in Dallas, Texas.