Mizzou Golf Finishes Second in Iowa

IOWA CITY, IA - The Missouri men's golf team finished second at the 2011 Iowa Hawkeye-TaylorMade Invitational. Missouri tied with Charlotte with a two-round total of 592 after the weather shortened the tournament. The Tigers beat four Big 12 competitors in the tournament: Kansas by 11 shots, Kansas State by 19, Nebraska by 20 and Iowa State by 30. The host team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, came out the champions winning by three shots.

The Tigers were led by Nick Wilson who finished in fourth with a 1-over-par 145. Wilson led the tournament after the first round and shot 75 on Sunday, earning him the top-five showing. Another Two Tigers weren't far behind Wilson, Emilio Cuartero and Stuar Ballingall tied for sixth place in the tournament with a two-round score of 147. Ballingal shot a 75 on Saturday while Cuartero shot a 71 on Sunday.

Missouri returns to action April 25-27 at the Big 12 Championship in Hutchinson, Kan.