Mizzou Golf's Cuartero Wins The Farms Collegiate

COLUMBIA - Mizzou junior golfer Emilio Cuartero fired a final round 71 to earn a one-shot win at The Farms Collegiate Invitational hosted by San Diego University in Rancho Santa Fe, California on Tuesday.

The 54-hole event marked the spring opener for Mizzou and was played at The Farms Golf Club, a par-72 course (6,927 yards).

A native of Lleida, Spain, Cuartero earned a one-shot win over Santa Clara's Martin Keskari and Fresno State's Jack Mulroy. Cuartero shot rounds of 71-73-71--215 to finish 1-under-par and pace Head Coach Mark Leroux's Tigers.

The victory was the third for Cuartero in his Tiger career and the fourth by a Tiger individual this season. Senior Jace Long opened the year with victories at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate (Sept. 2-3), Golfweek Conference Challenge (Sept. 16-18) and Patriot Intercollegiate (Sept. 29-30). The victory also marked Cuartero's fourth Top 10 finish of the year, bettering his runner-up finish at the Patriot Intercollegiate.

As a team, Missouri was third at the 12-team event, facing a host of California squads. Despite getting its first action after a lengthy winter lapse, the Tigers had three individuals finish among the Top 15, including Long, who was 11th and freshman Jacob Fair, who finished 13th. Fair now has three Top 15 finishes as a rookie and Long has yet to finish lower than the Top 11 this season.

Long shot rounds of 73-73-77 to finish eight shots behind Cuartero, while Fair finished strong with rounds of 78-73-73.

Hunter Kraus finished 39th for Missouri with steady rounds of 79-77-78 and Ryan Zech, just a sophomore, was 42nd with rounds of 77-81-78.

Pacific (287-294-291--872) won the tournament by three shots over Saint Mary's. Missouri was third with a three-round score of 299-296-299--894.

Missouri Golf returns to action Feb. 25-26 at the Snowman Getaway Intercollegiate, hosted by Washington State University in Chandler, Arizona.