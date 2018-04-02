Mizzou Golf's Jace Long, Hunter Kraus Earn All-SEC Honors

COLUMBIA -- Missouri Golf is enjoying one of its most productive seasons in program history with six team victories, and now the 30th-ranked Tigers have added a pair of individual accolades to that team success as senior Jace Long was named First Team All-SEC and junior Hunter Kraus shared SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.

A native of Dixon, Missouri, Long ranks third in the league with his 71.36 scoring average and owns four wins overall, including three consecutive to open his final season in Black & Gold.

Long has finished among the Top 10 seven times this year, which includes those wins at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate (Sept. 2-3), Golfweek Conference Challenge (Sept. 16-18), Patriot Intercollegiate (Sept. 29-30) and a tie for first at the Washington State Snowman Getaway (Feb. 25-26) this spring.

Long has played 33 rounds on the season thus far and 10 have resulted in sub-70 scores, including a season-low round of 64 at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate.

"This is such a great honor for Jace and looking at those all-conference teams you can see the depth of talent we have here in the SEC," Head Coach Mark Leroux said. "Jace is having an outstanding year and has been a great leader for our team. I know he and our guys are excited to hear those NCAA Regional pairings next Monday."

Also honored was the junior Kraus, who in addition to being a steady performer on the course, owns a 3.92 grade-point average in Chemistry with a minor in Latin.

Kraus has a scoring average of 73.7, which is among the Top 50 in the SEC and has six Top 20 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Mizzou Intercollegiate and a 15th-place finish at the SEC Championship earlier this month.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Kraus has played well over the last month, pushing his scoring average down to 71.3 in his last two tournaments.

"Hunter has done it all this year," Leroux said. "He is so consistent. He has been a big contributor on the course and has obviously handled his business in the classroom and in the community at a first-class level. This is a special accomplishment for Hunter and our program to be named one of the league's top scholar-athletes."

Missouri Golf will now await its postseason fate. NCAA Regional play begins on May 16 and the NCAA selection announcement will be made on May 6.