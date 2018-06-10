Mizzou Golf Teams Prepare for Big 12 Championships

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou Men's and Women's Golf teams will head to the 2012 Big 12 Golf Championships this weekend. The women's three-day event will be held April 27-29 at the Lawrence Country Club in Lawrence, Kansas which boasts a 6,038-yard, par 70 golf course. The men will head to Trinity, Texas for their three-day, 72-hole event from April 27-29 at the Whispering Pines Golf Club, which boasts a 7,330-yard par-72 golf course.

First day pairings for the Big 12 Championship are determined by the most recent Golfweek/Sagarin team rankings. Based upon this information, the women will be paired with Kansas, and are scheduled to tee off at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, April 27. For the second and third day, the order of the teams teeing off will be reversed from the first day with the leaders teeing off last.

The No. 8 men will be paired with Iowa State, and are scheduled to tee off at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, April 27. The Tigers will play two rounds on the first day, with the second round pairings to remain the same. The second round is set to begin 5 ½ hours after the first-round tee times.



The third and fourth rounds will be played on Saturday and Sunday, April 28-29 to conclude the championship.