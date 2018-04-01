Mizzou Golf Third at Turning Stone After Day One

COLUMBIA - Missouri Golf showed its depth on Sunday as Brad Moody and Emilio Cuartero hit 3-under-par totals of 141 to lead the Tigers into third place after 36 holes of play at the 2011 Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate in Verona, N.Y.

Moody hit a 4-under-par 68 in the opening round and remained steady in his second tour of the Kaluhyat Golf Course, shooting a 73 to lead the club. Cuartero, a sophomore who was a regular for Missouri last season and opened his 2011 campaign with consistent rounds of 71-70 to sit inside the Top 10 (tied for eighth).

Mizzou had four players under par on Sunday, including 2011 World University Games participant Jace Long. He was even par after 18 holes, but shot a 2-under-par 70 and is currently tied for 11th place. Nick Wilson is also under par with rounds of 73-70 (-1), while Wilson Sundvold made his collegiate debut shooting 78-73--151 to stand in a tie for 44th.

It's a competitive race for the team lead as well. Purdue leads after two rounds with a team score of 563. Baylor is three shots back with a 566 and Missouri is just off that pace with a 567. The three clubs will be paired together on Monday.

Baylor's Kyle Jones and Texas Christian's Julien Brun are tied for the individual lead with a 7-under-par 137.

Play at the 2011 Turning Stone Intercollegiate concludes on Monday with the final round. Play begins at 6:30 A.M. CT.