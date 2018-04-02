Mizzou Golf Wins at George Mason

LORTON, VA -- No. 11 Missouri Golf earned its third consecutive victory to open the 2012 fall campaign as the Tigers claimed an impressive 24-stroke win at the CHAMPS/Patriot Intercollegiate hosted by George Mason University on Sunday afternoon in Lorton, Virginia.

Jace Long led the Tigers by earning his third consecutive individual title. A native of Dixon, Missouri, Long shot a final round 67 to win by two strokes over teammate Emilio Cuartero and Pennsylvania's Max Marisco. Long is currently ranked No. 1 nationally by Golfstat and his three tournament wins this fall leads the country.

Mizzou placed all-five of its performers in the Top 15. In addition to Long, Cuartero finished second with a three-round score of 71-67-73--211, and sophomore Ryan Zech finished eighth with scores of 75-68-71--214.

Hunter Kraus shot consistent rounds of 73-72-72--217 to finish 11th, while freshman Jacob Fair tied for 14th with rounds of 73-72-73.

Pennsylvania was second in the team standings with rounds of 297-291-285. The Tigers never trailed over the weekend and used an impressive 276 in the second round to fuel the win.

Mizzou returns to action October 12-14 at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in Jonesborough, Tennessee.