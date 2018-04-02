MIzzou Golf Wins Columbia Regional Preview Event

Coumbia, MO - The Mizzou golf team won it's second event this season at the 2013 Columbia Regional Preview on Tuesday. The Tigers finished 12-under-par, five strokes ahead of Iowa State, in the two-day tournament held at the Club at Old Hawthorn.

Senior Emilio Cuartero and freshman Euan Walker finished top two individually and junior Ryan Zeck placed 14th for the Tigers. The final two starters, Hunter Kraus and Wilson Sundvold, finshed 22nd and 53rd respectively.

The Tigers will play next on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Birmingham, Ala. to compete in the Shoal Creek/Graeme McDowell Intercollegiate.