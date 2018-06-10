Mizzou Golf Wraps Up Hoosier Invite

CARMEL, IN - The Missouri Women's golf team finished ninth at the Hoosier Fall Invitational in Carmel, Indiana. The Tigers totaled a score of 951 on the two-day competition.

Eastern Michigan took the Hoosier Fall Invitational Tournament title shooting a combined 912, followed by Notre Dame who finished with a final total of 913. Illinois took the third place position going 314-293-311 at the event.

Senior Marissa Cook tied for 11th place in the tournament, competing as an individual. After shooting three birdies in rounds one and two, Cook (78-74-76--228) added two more, back-to-back, in the final round. Also competing as an individual, senior Kelly Osborne placed in a tie for 30th at the event.

Ariana Savich shot 21 over par in the tournament to place in a tie for 34th and Missouri's Taylor Gohn closed the third round in a tie for 37th place. She recorded one birdie in the round for a final score of 79. Gohn shot a 238 in the tournament.

After shooting four birdies in her first and second rounds, Alina Rogers (82-78-81--241) added one more to the tally to also tie for a 48th place finish in the tournament with teammate Kate Gallagher. Teammate Hannah Lovelock finished 58th.

The Tigers travel next to Boulder City, Nevada for the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown on October 24-25.