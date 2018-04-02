Mizzou Golfers Receive Academic Recognition

5 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, April 18 2012 Apr 18, 2012 Wednesday, April 18, 2012 3:23:00 PM CDT April 18, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: University of Missouri

COLUMBIA -- Four golfers from the University of Missouri were recognized by the Big 12 Conference for their academic achievements on Wednesday, April 18.

Two golfers from the women's team received recognition for their accomplishments in the classroom. Sophomore Kate Gallagher received First Team recognition as she was one of three student-athletes nominated with a 4.00 grade point average. Sophomore Ariana Savich was named to the Academic All-Big 12 second team for her achievements as well.

Also, two golfers from the men's team received honors as well.Senior Nick Wilson and sophomore Emilio Cuartero were  named to the 2012 Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.

The Big 12 Conference recognized 33 female golfers  as well as 22 male golfers for their academic achievements this season. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, and the second team are those who have a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team's scheduled contests.

