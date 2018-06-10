Mizzou Gymnastics Drops Meet to No. 3 Oklahoma

6 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Friday, February 17 2012 Feb 17, 2012 Friday, February 17, 2012 10:13:00 PM CST February 17, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Jennifer Dewar
By: Adam Beard
loading

COLUMBIA -- The No. 16 Mizzou Gymnastics team recorded a season-high 196.375 against the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners on Friday.

Despite the score, Missouri fell to OU who put up a 197.400.

The Tigers also recorded a season-high score of 49.350 on the vault, which ties for the second-highest team vault score in Mizzou history. The Tigers' also recorded a season-high 49.300 team score on floor exercise, which ties for the 12th highest score in school history.

Contributing to the Tigers' record-breaking vault score, freshman Kelsy Landreth recorded a career-high 9.925 on her vault. Both Mary Burke and Rachel Updike put up 9.900 scores, and Katelyn Trevino scored a 9.875 on her vault which is an improvement on her personal best. Junior Tori Howard posted a 9.750 on vault, and Brittani Price scored a 9.700 as well.

The Tigers held the lead over OU after the first rotation as the Sooners put up a 48.975 on the uneven bars.The Sooners picked it up in the second rotation, however, and took the lead over Mizzou. The Sooners led 98.425-98.050 after the second rotation.

Allie Heizelman took the bars title at the meet, with her 9.875 score. She led the Tigers in the rotation, followed by sophomore Mackenzie McGill who recorded a 9.750. Both Sandra Ostad and Price earned 9.700 scores on their bar routines, and Burke put up a 9.675. Taylor Medrea recorded a 9.625 on the event as well.

The Tigers were once again solid on the beam, especially Howard who put up a career-high 9.900. Updike matched her career-high 9.850, and Laura Kappler recorded a personal-best 9.800. Cathryn Aliceaacosta put up a 9.775 followed by Medrea who scored 9.700. Missouri scored a 49.025 team score on beam, but still trailed the Sooners 147.800-147.075 after the third rotation.

In the fourth rotation, Mizzou put up a 49.300 on floor to finish with a final tally of 196.375. Katelyn Trevino, Burke and Updike all recorded 9.900 scores on floor exercise, and the score marks a personal-best for Trevino. Both Howard and Medrea recorded 9.800 scores, while Briana Conkle put up a 9.725.

The Tigers will host Bowling Green next Friday, Feb. 24 in the Hearnes Center. The meet will start at 6:30 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 91°
4pm 93°
5pm 94°
6pm 92°