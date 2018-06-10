Mizzou Gymnastics Drops Meet to No. 3 Oklahoma

COLUMBIA -- The No. 16 Mizzou Gymnastics team recorded a season-high 196.375 against the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners on Friday.

Despite the score, Missouri fell to OU who put up a 197.400.

The Tigers also recorded a season-high score of 49.350 on the vault, which ties for the second-highest team vault score in Mizzou history. The Tigers' also recorded a season-high 49.300 team score on floor exercise, which ties for the 12th highest score in school history.

Contributing to the Tigers' record-breaking vault score, freshman Kelsy Landreth recorded a career-high 9.925 on her vault. Both Mary Burke and Rachel Updike put up 9.900 scores, and Katelyn Trevino scored a 9.875 on her vault which is an improvement on her personal best. Junior Tori Howard posted a 9.750 on vault, and Brittani Price scored a 9.700 as well.

The Tigers held the lead over OU after the first rotation as the Sooners put up a 48.975 on the uneven bars.The Sooners picked it up in the second rotation, however, and took the lead over Mizzou. The Sooners led 98.425-98.050 after the second rotation.

Allie Heizelman took the bars title at the meet, with her 9.875 score. She led the Tigers in the rotation, followed by sophomore Mackenzie McGill who recorded a 9.750. Both Sandra Ostad and Price earned 9.700 scores on their bar routines, and Burke put up a 9.675. Taylor Medrea recorded a 9.625 on the event as well.

The Tigers were once again solid on the beam, especially Howard who put up a career-high 9.900. Updike matched her career-high 9.850, and Laura Kappler recorded a personal-best 9.800. Cathryn Aliceaacosta put up a 9.775 followed by Medrea who scored 9.700. Missouri scored a 49.025 team score on beam, but still trailed the Sooners 147.800-147.075 after the third rotation.

In the fourth rotation, Mizzou put up a 49.300 on floor to finish with a final tally of 196.375. Katelyn Trevino, Burke and Updike all recorded 9.900 scores on floor exercise, and the score marks a personal-best for Trevino. Both Howard and Medrea recorded 9.800 scores, while Briana Conkle put up a 9.725.

The Tigers will host Bowling Green next Friday, Feb. 24 in the Hearnes Center. The meet will start at 6:30 p.m.