Mizzou Gymnastics Falls Just Short of LSU

COLUMBIA -- Missouri put up a 194.575 score for the second consecutive week against the LSU Tigers on Friday night in the Hearnes Center. LSU scored a 197.275 to win the meet, but several Missouri Tigers matched or set new career high scores at the meet. Freshman Miranda Eubank kicked off the record breaking with a 9.750 score on the vault, and Howard followed that up with a career high 9.850 on vault as well. Sophomore Rachel Updike took first on the balance beam with a career high 9.900 score for her routine.



Missouri put up a 48.675 team total on the vault, thanks to personal bests from Howard and Eubank. Updike also contributed to the team total with a 9.875, and Ostad recorded a 9.650 score on vault. Kappler led off the rotation, in her first of four events on the day, putting up a 9.550.



Missouri hit the bar rotation hard, sticking every routine for a 48.750 team total. Ostad led off the rotation with a 9.725 and Eubank followed up with a career-high 9.800 score. Mackenzie McGill continued the success with a 9.700, while Updike earned a 9.750 score. Medrea anchored the lineup with a 9.775.



The Tigers also performed well on the balance beam, looking confident and strong during their routines. Updike's routine took first with a 9.900 score, while Kappler again led off the rotation and scored a 9.775. Cathryn Aliceaacosta also hit her routine for a 9.750 score. Howard closed out the rotation earning a 9.775 for Mizzou.



Missouri shone on floor as usual, earning a 48.450 team score. The seniors led Mizzou on the event as Howard put up a season-high 9.875 for her routine and Ostad recorded a 9.825 score. Aliceaacosta's 9.800 score and Medrea's 9.775 also contributed to the team total. Kappler anchored the floor lineup at the meet, competing the all-around for the first time in her career. She finished with an all-around total of 38.175 on the night.



Mizzou will hit the road next week to face the Kentucky Wildcats. Next week's meet will be shown on ESPNU on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.