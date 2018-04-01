Mizzou Gymnastics Falls to Auburn

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou Gymnastics and Wrestling teams hosted 6,486 fans at the sixth annual Beauty and the Beast event on Friday. The attendance was the largest Beauty and the Beast crowd in Mizzou history. The number also ranks tenth all-time in Mizzou Gymnastics history.

The Mizzou Tigers fell to the 17th-ranked Auburn Tigers at the event, 196.725-194.575, however several Mizzou gymnasts recorded new personal bests at the meet. Senior Tori Howard placed first on the balance beam with a career and season high score of 9.900. Updike also hit her career-high on the event with a 9.875, good for a second place finish.

Starting out the meet on the vault Mizzou put up a team total of 48.375. Sophomore Laura Kappler led off the event with a 9.550, and freshman Miranda Eubank scored a 9.600. Howard came through for the team with a 9.775 on vault, and Updike contributed to the total with a 9.875 score as well. Aliceaacosta closed out the rotation with a 9.575 score.

Moving on to the second rotation, several Tigers had stand-out performances on the uneven bars. Senior Sandra Ostad kicked off the rotation with a 9.725 score for Mizzou, and junior Mackenzie McGill put up a career-high 9.800 to follow. Updike also set a new career-high on the event with a 9.850. Junior Taylor Medrea anchored the bar lineup, posting a 9.750 score.

Mizzou recorded a season-high 48.975 on the balance beam at the meet. In addition to both Howard and Updike recording personal bests, Medrea also matched her career-high with a 9.750 score. Kappler and Aliceaacosta contributed to the season-high mark, putting up 9.700 and 9.750 scores on their routines.

Aliceaacosta had another strong performance on the floor for Mizzou, scoring a career-high 9.825 for her routine. Following Aliceaacosta in the lineup, Ostad also recorded a new personal best, putting up a 9.850 on floor. Medrea kicked things off in the rotation with a 9.800 to match her career-high score as well.

The Tigers 194.575 team total marks the second-best score of the season, following the 194.625 score that Mizzou earned against the Gators on Jan. 18. The Tigers will stay at home in Columbia next week, hosting another Tiger team. The LSU Tigers come to the Hearnes Center on Feb. 8 for a meet at 6:30 p.m.