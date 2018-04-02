Mizzou gymnastics heading to Norman for NCAA Regional

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou gymnastics team will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to compete in the 2015 NCAA Regional on Saturday, April 4 at 4 p.m. CT. The bid marks the Tigers' first trip back to NCAA Regionals since 2012 and the 25th overall appearance for the program.

Missouri will compete against No. 1 seed and host Oklahoma, No. 2 seed Oregon State, No. 3 seed Penn State, No. 4 seed Southern Utah and No. 6 seed North Carolina State at the Regional. As the No. 5 seed, Mizzou will start the meet on vault. The Tigers have a bye in the second rotation, move to bars and beam in the third and fourth rotations, have another bye in the fifth and end the meet on floor.

The top two teams and the top two all-around competitors (who are not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships in Fort Worth, Texas, April 17-19. The top two teams from the Norman, Auburn and Ames Regionals will then compete in the semifinals.