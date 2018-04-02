Mizzou Gymnastics Ranked in Preseason Poll

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Gymnastics team was chosen as No. 21 in the GymInfo Preseason Women's Gymnastics Poll. The Tigers join nine of their upcoming opponents this season in the top 25.

Mizzou will open the season against No. 1 Alabama on January 11, and then travel to No. 3 Florida the following weekend. In all, Mizzou will see three top 10 opponents during the season.

After another away competition, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the Tigers will host No. 13 Auburn and No. 8 LSU on consecutive weekends. Mizzou travels to 25th-ranked Kentucky on February 15 for a televised competition as well.

Eleventh-ranked Georgia will come to the Hearnes Center on February 22 before the Tigers travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face No. 12 Arkansas. Mizzou will close out the home season with the 18th-ranked Illini on March 8, followed by the team's final regular season competition against No. 19 Arizona.

Mizzou will be kept on its toes this season, as the Tigers will see a fellow ranked opponent in nine of 10 competitions this season.

Missouri will compete in its annual Black & Gold Intrasquad meet at Lindenwood University, on Sunday, December 9, at 7 p.m. Admission to meet is free.