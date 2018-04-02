Mizzou Gymnastics Releases 2012 Schedule

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers Gymnastics team is looking to make a big impact in 2012 against a group of talented opponents. With five newcomers and the addition of Assistant Coach Jennifer Green, Mizzou Gymnastics is bringing a fresh-faced approach to the upcoming season. The Tigers will kick-off the campaign with the annual Black & Gold Intrasquad competition on Dec. 9.

Regular season competition will open at the Hearnes Center on Jan. 8 when the Tigers hosts the Iowa State Cyclones. Mizzou then heads out to Cedar City, Utah for a meet against Southern Utah the next weekend Jan. 14.

Mizzou has scheduled 12 2011 NCAA Regional Qualifiers for its 2012 slate including Regional Champions UCLA, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Mizzou will also face 2011 NCAA National Champion Alabama on Mar. 9.

The Tigers will face the University of Denver twice this season as the Pioneers will travel to Columbia on Jan. 20 and the Tigers will return the favor on Mar. 3 in Denver with Western Michigan and West Virginia.