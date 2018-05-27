Mizzou hires new softball head coach

Photo via Twitter: @MizzouAthletics

COLUMBIA - After a disappointing season capitalized by missing the postseason SEC Tournament it was hosting, Missouri softball will have a new leader for the 2019 season.

The athletic department announced it named Larissa Anderson the 10th coach in program history on Saturday. Anderson served as head softball coach at Hofstra University for the past four seasons after serving 13 years at the school as an assistant and associate head coach.

In her four seasons at the helm, Anderson led Hofstra to four straight winning seasons that included two Colonial Athletic Association championships and two NCAA Tournament berths.

This past season, Hofstra finished the year nationally-ranked at 24 with a 41-14 record.

"I am thrilled that we were able to recruit Larissa Anderson to Mizzou and am confident that she will build upon the great Tiger Softball tradition that has been established over the last 44 seasons in Columbia," said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said in a statement. "She is highly-respected within the coaching community, enjoys an outstanding reputation for player development and has had tremendous success at Hofstra, first as an assistant coach, and then for the last four seasons as head coach.

After Ehren Earleywine was fired suddenly in January, Missouri went with former assistant Gina Fogue to serve as the interim head softball coach. Fogue remained in that position for the entirety of the 2018 season. The team finished 30-29 and 6-17 in conference.