Mizzou Hopes to Reduce Carbon Emissions

in News Source: (Copyright 2010 by the Associated Press. All Right Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri's flagship campus wants to reduce its carbon emissions 20 percent by the year 2015 as part of a national initiative. Columbia campus chancellor Brady Deaton was one of more than 650 college and university leaders to sign the American College and University Presidents' Climate Commitment two years ago.



School officials report an eight percent reduction in carbon emissions from 2008 to 2010.



The university's plan calls for reducing campus coal use while increasing woody biomass use, designing more energy efficient

buildings, and upgrading mechanical ventilation systems.



