Mizzou Kicks Off Governor's Habitat for Humanity Challenge

JOPLIN -- The tornado devasted Joplin more than a year ago, but the recovery in Southwest Missouri continues. On Friday, Mizzou Athletics participated in the first event of the Governor's Habitat for Humanity Challenge.

More than 20 student-athletes and staff members traveled to Joplin and for the tailgating with the Tigers event at Cunningham Park.

The Tigers entertained kids from area youth summer camps. The Mizzou group also helped build some homes in Joplin.