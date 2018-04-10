Mizzou-KU battle for hurricane relief

COLUMBIA- Missouri and Kansas will play a friendly version of their 'Border War' rivalry for the first time since 2012.

The teams will meet at the Sprint Center in Kansas City for an exhibition game with all proceeds going towards hurricane relief.

Coach Martin spoke at SEC Tip-off in Nashville about his team's attitude towards the game.

"Once the ball is tipped, it's going to be a real game," he said. "The opportunity to use the platform of college basketball to help so many people in need is the most important aspect of this event."

The Tigers and Jayhawks have not met since 2012 when Missouri left the Big 12 conference for the SEC. Some tiger fans are anxious to see what the new-look squad will look like after a offseason full of changes.

"Obviously to the big name is Michael Porter Jr," said fan Adrian Webb. "But the whole squad really is interesting and new. We're excited to see them build some chemistry."

Proceeds from the 'Showdown for Relief' will benefit the Houston Harvey Relief Fund, the Rebuild Texas Fund, the Florida Disaster Fund, Juntos y Unidos Por Peurto Rico and the Fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Both schools announced Friday that fans can watch via pay-per-view stream on ShowdownForRelief.com for $40.