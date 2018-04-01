Mizzou Lady Tigers Dancing

The Tigers face the 7th-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies (20-9) in the first round on Sunday, March 19, at Penn State.

After advancing to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament, the Tigers lost by 21 points to undefeated Big 12 champion Oklahoma. Some felt the poor showing against the Sooners put the Tigers on the bubble, but a 21-win season was enough for an invitation to the "Big Dance."

Sunday's tipoff time is not set yet. Check KOMU and KOMU.com for the latest updates on Mizzou's NCAA tournament selection.