Mizzou Leads Big 12 in Graduation Success Rate

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri has a graduation success rate (GSR) of 81% as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday. The graduation rate reflects the percentage of student-athletes who graduated from the University within a six-year period. The current GSR report reflects graduation information about students entering in 2004.

Missouri leads the Big 12 in GSR, and several sports teams graduated 100% of their student-athletes. Men's Golf, Women's Golf, Women's Swimming and Tennis all recorded a perfect GSR for student-athletes who entered in 2004. Men's Swimming and Men's Track had an 81% GSR, which is the highest in the conference for the respective programs. In total, six teams led their respective sport in GSR, which is the most in the conference, tied with Kansas and Iowa State.

Missouri has seen an increase in GSR for the past five years, and this is the second year in a row in which the Tigers have had four teams with a perfect GSR.