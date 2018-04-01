Mizzou Leads the Way with 53 Academic All-Big 12 Honorees

Source: Shawn Davis - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- The Big 12 Conference announced its annual Academic All-Big 12 Track and Field teams on Tuesday and 52 members of the Mizzou Track and Field team were recognized by the conference for their academic achievements. That number is the highest among all schools in the Big 12 Conference this year. This growing trademark for the Tiger program more than doubles the athletes honored last year when 27 student-athletes were honored, and shatters the previous high of 29 recipients.

Both the mens and the women's team were honored with 27 first team honors. Among the first team honors for the men's track team were three of the seven student-athletes with a 4.00 GPA: Kellyn Fogarty, Phillip King and Matt Willingham. Other First Team Academic Honors were bestowed upon Phillip Bascio, Ryan Blackwell, Tyler Compton, Tyrell Everett, Nic Ford, Jon Hughes, Jeremy Lampley, Alex McDonald, Kevin McKee, Brooks Mosier,Tim Opfer, Dan Quigley, Kyle Rood, Max Storms, Kyle Wessel, Ricky West, Matt Willingham, and Asa Wyatt. While Teammates Patrick Fitzgerald, Tim Gillman, Blake Irwin, Justin McCarthy, Michael Pandolfo, and Matt Pickerel earned Second Team Honors.

On the women's side Bailey Belvis, Aimee Bonte, Chelsea Chrisman, Melissa Coil, Emilee Dailey, Cortni Ervin, Katie Evans, Kinsey Farren, Leslie Farmer, Lauren Flaker, Cara Forte, Sierra Gant, Heather Green, Laura Greenfield, Camille Hayes, Layne Moore, Amanda Peiffer, Bethany Pfeiffer, Alison Ross, Laura Roxberg, Kelcy Vanarsdall, Landon Wachter, and Morgan Whitson garnered First Team awards, while Stacy Swineburg, and Erika Miller took home Second team honors.

Nominated by each institution's director of student-athlete support services, the track and field academic all-league squad consisted of 226 first team members combined with 46 on the second team. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, and the second team are those who have a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

