Mizzou Learns Start Times for First Three Home Games

COLUMBIA -- As countdown to kickoff for the much-anticipated 2012 Mizzou Football season draws nearer, the Tigers found out kick time and television information for their first three games. As announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office, Mizzou's September 1st season opener against Southeastern Louisiana will kick at 6 p.m. and be televised on a pay-per-view basis.

After that, Mizzou's SEC debut against Georgia on September 8th, and a rematch with Arizona State on September 15th, have both been chosen for telecast by ESPN2. Both contests will be night games at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium, with the Georgia game set for a 6:45 p.m. kickoff, while the Arizona State game will kick at 6 p.m.

The entire slate of 2012 conference games will be televised by one of the SEC's television partners - CBS Sports, any of the ESPN platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ESPN3.com), CSS or FOX Sports South. The majority of television selections for the remainder of the season will be selected by SEC partners on a 12-day advance notice, with the potential for selections to be made on a 6-day advance notice.

The rest of the start times for Mizzou's schedule have yet to be determined.