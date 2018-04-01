Mizzou Lecture Series Honors Former Congressman

COLUMBIA (AP) - A new University of Missouri lecture series honors a young politician who died 26 years ago in a plane crash while campaigning for the U.S. Senate.

Jerry Litton was a rancher and two-term congressman from Chillicothe who died in 1976 with his wife and two children while flying to a Kansas City victory party after winning the state's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

The university's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and a Litton family foundation will host the inaugural Litton lecture on Monday at the Bond Life Sciences Center.

The speaker is farm broadcaster Orion Samuelson, a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Litton, who died at age 39, was a Missouri graduate.