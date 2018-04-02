Mizzou Lets Off Some Steam After Finals Against Kennasaw State

COLUMBIA - The number ten Mizzou basketball team finished final exams Thursday and that evening they let off some steam against Kennasaw State. The Owls a bit wide-eyed against the Tigers tonight.

Mizzou trying to start the season 10-0 for the first time in 20 years. Marcus Denmon three puts the Tigers up 11-6. Nice pass from English to Ricardo Ratliffe for the layup, Tigers up 13-6.

Phil Pressey to Steve Moore for the reverse dunk, ties the score at 15. Michael Dixon with the steal and layup. He scored 18 on the night.

Kim English to Matt Pressey for the dunk, 34-29. Kim English the two and one. Just before half, Phil Pressey beats the buzzer on the putback... 47-33 at the break.

Matt Pressey for the layup. Steve Moore finds Kadeem Green with a dunk 64-45.

Then Marcus Denmon finished with the dunk and he scored 17 points for the game.

Mizzou wins 104-67... 10-0 on the season.

"I thought we were a little too Cadillac," said Frank Haith, Missouri Basketball Coach. "We are... our team, our identity, we've got to play like junkyard dogs.We've got to play with that kind of toughness and when we don't we can get exposed. So we've got to play like that."

"It was a little sluggish start I would say and Coach Haith always tells us we're going to get a team's best shot," said Michael Dixon, Missouri Jr. Guard. "And they came out a little on their toes more so than we did but I think we got a few defensive stops and made some defensive plays that ignited us and I think we finished it off okay."