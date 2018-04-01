Mizzou Lineman Makes Sweet Summer Treat

On Green Meadows Road just outside a car wash, Williams owns a little piece of paradise.

Williams is a big, rough, and nasty football player with a large sweet side.

"I've been wanting snow cones every summer, but they were never here," explained Williams. "So,I was thinking if I was the only one to be here, I'd probably make a lot of money. "This is my plan." The plan is called Summer Breezes and cost him a few thousand dollars to start, but now the cold cash of snow cones is coming in.

"They're refreshing. It's childhood memories all over again and I'm 22. So, it's always nice to have," said Lauren Sherwood, a snow cone eater.

"I didn't want to make snow cones that weren't the best snow cones. So now I'm pretty good at making snow cones," said Williams.

It's a close shave, but practice makes perfect. The 300 pound lineman admits he's also a snow cone consumer, "I love snow cones, so I turn around and see I have snow cones. You see the flavor and they're all pretty in the back and like come eat me."

The athletic department, reminding Williams to pay his taxes, keeps a close eye and Coach Pinkel even stopped by to test the tasty treat. "When he came by the first time, he was amazed at it. He said, 'You're going to make a lot of money some day Zo.' I said, 'Yeah I hope so.'"

"Now, I knew he was a football player, but I didn't know if it was a fundraising thing for the team. But, I don't think so now. It's really nice to see. I like it a lot," said Sherwood.

Williams' snow cone business is now closed. It will not be long until he and the rest of the Tigers look to serve up victories on the football field.

Williams says his most frequent customer was Monte Wyrick, Missouri's 340 pound offensive lineman.