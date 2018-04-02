Mizzou Looking to Bounce Back Against Western Illinois

COLUMBIA - Mizzou football will face off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks, who play in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Leathernecks quarterback Josh Hudson is the top ranked passer in the FCS. He's averaging 200 yards per game through the air.

Missouri has never lost to an FCS team, winning all 10 match-ups. The Tigers have only faced the Leathernecks once before, beating them 50-20 in 2000.

"They want to make the best of it, and it will take a great effort to come out on top," said Western Illinois Football Coach Don Patterson. "And yet they know there's, everytime we game plan, everytime they prepare, and work hard all week, we're only doing it with one objective in mind, and that is to win that next ball game."

Tim Franken, Western Illinois Sr. Safety said, "You almost have to play outside yourself. You have to step your game up to the next level to play these guys and it's a true test to see if you can play with these programs or not."