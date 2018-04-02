Mizzou looks to snap three game losing skid

NASHVILLE - The Missouri Tigers who fell on the road to No. 23 Kentucky 87-66 Saturday are looking to end a three-game losing drought when they play Vanderbilt, a team who has also struggled lately.

Even though Mizzou came up short to the Wildcats, Kassius Robertson racked up twenty-six points for the Tigers, matching his second highest shooting performance of the season. He has reached 20 points eight times in SEC play this season.

Tuesday’s match against the Commodores will be the final road game for the Tigers before heading to St. Louis for the SEC Tournament.

Mizzou, who is 3-5 on the road in the SEC this season, hopes to pick up its forth conference road win of the season against Vanderbilt.

The Tigers knocked off Vandy last season 72-52. Mizzou’s Jordan Barnett led all scorers with 23 points.

The red-hot Robertson ranks No. 1 in SEC games in three point field goal shooting at .450.

Another standout for the Tigers, Kevin Puryear, is only six points away from being the next to join Mizzou’s 1,000-Point Club.

A win would be Mizzou's 19th of the season and move the team just one game above .500 in conference play (9-8).

This is the season's first match between Vanderbilt and Mizzou. The game can be seen on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.









