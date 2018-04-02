Mizzou Loses in First Super Regional Game

The Titans broke the game open with five runs in the seventh. A double by David Cooper scored Danny Dorn with the go-ahead run to start the rally. Fullerton right-hander Wes Roemer (13-1) surrendered a career-high tying eleven hits in eight innings, but allowed only one run while striking out nine. Reliever Ryan Paul pitched a perfect ninth to finish the game for the winners. Missouri's Max Scherzer (7-3) allowed four runs on six hits before leaving with one out in the seventh. Cal State Fullerton takes a 47-and-13 record into tonight's game, while Missouri is 35-27. If the Titans win again, they advance to the College World Series for the 14th time. A Missouri victory means the teams play again tomorrow night.