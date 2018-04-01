Mizzou Loses Rubber Game to Cowboys

After a Corey Brown RBI single put Oklahoma State ahead 1-0, MU answered back in the third inning with a run-scoring single by Brock Bond. The inning would have continued, but Evan Frey was caught in a run-down between second and third to end the inning.

Tyler Mach added an RBI single in the fifth for the Cowboys, and sealed the win with a home run in the eighth off of Travis Wendte to make it 3-1.

The Tigers tried to come back in the bottom of the eighth, as Zane Taylor hit a sacrifice-fly RBI with the bases loaded to drive in pinch-runner Kurt Calvert. The inning ended before Mizzou could tie it up, when Jacob Priday struck out with the tying run in scoring position.

Oliver Odle pitched a perfect ninth for OSU, earning his first career save.

The Tigers drop to 18-20 on the season, and 7-11 in the Big 12. They play Creighton and Southeast Missouri State in the Best of the Midwest Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday in Kansas City, before returning home to for three game weekend homestand against the Baylor Bears.