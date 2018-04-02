Mizzou Matches 25 Year Mark

Chase Daniel's threw four touchdown passes to lead No. 25 Missouri to a 28-13 victory over Colorado on Saturday. The Buffaloes (0-5, 0-1 Big 12), meanwhile, have lost nine straight -- their longest losing streak since a 10-game slide during the 1963 and 1964 seasons.

Daniel, a sophomore in his first season as a starter, completed 23 of 35 passes for 253 yards, with two interceptions. Daniel has now thrown 13 TD passes this season, including a team-record five in a season-opening rout of Division I-AA Murray State.

Daniel and tight end Chase Coffin teamed up for first-quarter scoring passes of 2 and 9 yards. Daniel hit Missouri's other tight end, Martin Rucked, on a 1-yard score with 11 seconds left in the first half, and connected with wide receiver Jared Perry on a 9-yard score midway through the third quarter. Both teams entered the game ranked in the top 10 nationally in team defense -- Missouri (5-0, 1-0) was first and Colorado eighth.

But the Tigers moved easily to touchdowns on their first two possessions, scoring on drives of 71 and 77 yards. Colorado, ranked 113th in offense with just 223.5 yards per game coming in, moved the ball well but couldn't score touchdowns, settling for two Mason Crossly field goals, a 32-yarder in the first quarter and a 36-yarder in the second.

Missouri's third score was set up by a Colorado mistake when punter Matt Dilate let a high snap slip through his hands late in the second quarter. He recovered but was tackled at the Colorado 14. Six plays later, on third-and-goal from the 1 and out of time-outs, Daniel hit Rucked to make it 21-6.

Colorado quarterback Bernard Jackson and wide receiver Dusty Sprague connected on a 63-yard pass on the first play of the third quarter, and Jackson scored from the 1 a play later to make it 21-13. Missouri answered with a 52-yard scoring drive ending with Perry's score.

Jackson was 13-of-27 for 190 yards and ran 15 times for 93 yards. Hugh Charles carried 13 times for 87 yards for Colorado. Tony Temple led Missouri runners with 70 yards on 18 carries. Crosse's two field goals and extra point gave him 256 career points and made him Colorado's all-time leading scorer.

The Tigers had not allowed a first-quarter score until Saturday and have outscored opponents 62-3 in the first quarter.

