Mizzou May Snuff Out Smokes

"It really includes the people who are neutral on the issue of smoking," said Taylor McKinney, task force member. "We didn't want anybody who holds any strong biases either way. We just wanted people who are open to the opinion of the campus and ready to make a different policy."

Now, smoking is not allowed within 20 feet of campus buildings. A group called Peers Against Second Hand Smoke, or PASS, would like MU to follow University Hospital and go smoke-free.

"I think it would be just as bold of a stand for MU to show that health is really important for them and that they value the health of their students," said Rachel Anderson of PASS.

However, some smokers said more limits would take away their rights.

"What's the problem if we smoke outside? It's not blowing directly in your face and, if it is, just ask us to move to the side," said freshman Kyle Greenaway.

The university plans to hold forums where students can express their opinions. The task force hopes to be finished by the end of this school year, then present its findings to the university. MU officials will then decide whether to change the school smoking policy.