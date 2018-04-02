Mizzou Men Record Program Best Finish at NCAA Championships

INDIANAPOLIS - The Mizzou men's swimming and diving team concluded the 2013 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday, March 30 in a program record 14th-place with 80 points. The finish bettered the previous best of 19th, set at the 2012 Championships.

The 2013 NCAA Championships were the most successful in Mizzou history. On the swimming side, the Tigers' two individual All-Americans matched the program's total coming into the meet. Missouri also earned All-America honors in a relay for the first time in school history. Sophomore Sam Tierney became Mizzou's the second swimming first team All-American, while Tierney and sophomore Igor Kozlovskij each added All-America honorable mention accolades. The 200 medley relay also earned All-America honorable mention honors. In the diving well, Bonuchi added three more first team All-America honors to his name to put his career total to eight. He now stands as the most decorated Tiger in program history.

Bonuchi finished seventh on the platform in the finals session with 362.20 points, after he advanced to the platform finals with a prelims score of 393.40. The Columbia, Mo., native earned first team All-America honors on all three diving events during the week, with finishes of third on the 1-meter, seventh on the platform and eighth on the 3-meter.

Tierney and Kozlovskij competed in Saturday evening's 200 breast consolation finals. Tierney took second in the race in 1:55.67 and Kozlovskij touched just behind his teammate in 1:55.88, good for third. The duo posted times of 1:54.49 and 1:55.54, respectively, in the prelims to advance. Kozlovskij's time marked a new career best.

Also competing in the 200 breast prelims was senior Jowan Qupty, who placed 20th with a time of 1:56.22.

Sophomore Mack Darragh just missed a spot in the 200 fly consolation finals, as he placed 17th in the event. Darragh's time of 1:44.26 was just 0.05 seconds off his school record of 1:44.21.

Mizzou's 400 free relay team of freshman Max Grodecki, sophomore Alex Glogoza, sophomore Eegan Groome and Tierney took 25th with a time of 2:56.33.