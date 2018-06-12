Mizzou men ride four-game winning streak into Tueday

3 months 3 weeks 6 days ago Tuesday, February 13 2018 Feb 13, 2018 Tuesday, February 13, 2018 4:14:00 PM CST February 13, 2018 in Sports
By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers welcome No. 21 Texas A&M (17-8) to Columbia for a 6 o’clock tip on Tuesday. With a win, the Tigers would match a season-high five-game winning streak and move to 18-8 on the season, 8-5 (SEC).

Earlier in the season, the Aggies defeated Mizzou, 60-49.

The hot hand for the Tigers, graduate senior guard Kassius Robertson, enters the matchup averaging 16.6 points per contest.

Robertson ranks No. 1 among graduate transfers playing at a higher level and even better, stands fourth amongst all grad transfers across D1. Robertson won back-to-back SEC Player of the Week Honors.

Last time out for the Tigers, Mizzou edged Mississippi State, 89-85. Kevin Puryear came away the hero, scoring a game-winning three-pointer in overtime.

It was also the 3rd annual #RallyForRhyan game and collectively Mizzou Arena raised more than $60,000 for pediatric cancer research.

Tuesday’s game can be watched on ESPNU.








Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 72°
5am 71°
6am 71°
7am 73°