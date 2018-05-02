Mizzou Men's Golf Receives NCAA Regional bid

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou Men's Golf clinched its 14th appearance in program history to the NCAA Regionals and for the second consecutive year.

Mizzou was selected to be the No. 8 seed in the Raleigh Regional. The Tigers will play at the Lonnie Pool Golf Course from May 14-16.

Head Coach Mark Leroux has now seen his Tigers reach the NCAA Regionals eight times during his tenure.

Senior Hayden Buckley is a major reason why Leroux is now going to his eighth Regional. Buckley has a 69.5 scoring average and four tournament wins for the year, while also now being the owner of two school records.

The last time the Tigers reached the NCAA Championships was back in 2014 after placing third in the regionals that same year. If the Tigers advance past the regionals, they will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for the NCAA Championships.