Mizzou Moves Game Time for Sold Out Game vs. Bucknell

COLUMBIA -- Missouri Basketball announced that its January 5 contest against Bucknell will now tip at 3 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be televised live on the Mizzou Sports Network.

In addition to the time change, Missouri also announced that the game is a sellout. The January 5 contest will be the final non-conference game of the year for the Tigers and precedes the January 8 Southeastern Conference opener against Alabama, also at Mizzou Arena.