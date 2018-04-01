Mizzou Opens Big 12 Tournament vs. Texas

COLUMBIA -- The game times have been announced for the 2012 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Tournament and the No. 6 seed Mizzou baseball team will play third-seeded Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. The Tigers and Longhorns will meet for the 15th time in the last three seasons and the eighth time in the Big 12 Tournament. Mizzou is 5-2 in the previous seven meetings against Texas in the Big 12 Tournament.



Joining the Tigers and Longhorns on their side of the bracket are second-seeded Texas A&M and seventh-seeded Kansas. Should Mizzou win on Wednesday, it would play the winner of the Texas A&M-Kansas game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. If the Tigers fall to the Longhorns, they will play the loser of the Texas A&M-Kansas game at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The format of the tournament is a two-division, double-elimination format with the winners of each division playing a one-game final on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox Sports.