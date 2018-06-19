Mizzou Prepares to Send Off Class of 2013

COLUMBIA - More than 5,000 diplomas are expected to be handed out this weekend at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Spring graduation ceremonies begin Friday and continue through Sunday. Commencement speakers include U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who will address the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; and Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane, speaking at the ceremony of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Author and Columbia native Peter Hessler will receive an honorary degree at Saturday morning's honors ceremony. Hessler has written several books on China and is a recipient of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant."