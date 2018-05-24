Mizzou quarterback Mauk earns SEC weekly award

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Monday, September 08 2014 Sep 8, 2014 Monday, September 08, 2014 5:59:00 PM CDT September 08, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
By: Tom Kackley, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Mizzou quarterback Maty Mauk has another All-SEC honor to add to his résumé.

Mauk earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors after passing for over 300 yards, rushing for 36 and throwing for 5 touchdowns and rushing for another against Toledo.

His six total touchdowns, 325 passing yards and 21 completions were all career-highs for the Kenton, Ohio native.

The SEC named Mauk to its 2013 All-Freshman team last season after he posted an impressive 11-2 touchdown to interception ratio.

This is his first time being honored as SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

