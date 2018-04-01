Mizzou Rallies to Beat Texas Tech

COLUMBIA (AP) - James Franklin accounted for four touchdowns and got the go-ahead score on a 9-yard run with 2:22 remaining as Missouri, minus suspended coach Gary Pinkel, rallied past Texas Tech 31-27 on Saturday night under the direction of Defensive Coordinator Dave Steckel.

Franklin rushed for a career-best 152 yards with two touchdowns to help the Tigers become bowl eligible improving to 6-5 on the season and 4-4 in Big 12. Mizzou was able to overcome Henry Josey's season-ending knee injury last week. He was 13 for 20 for 172 yards and two more touchdowns, including a 7-yarder to Marcus Lucas earlier in the fourth that cut Texas Tech's lead to three.

Texas Tech threatened late, driving to the Missouri 6, before Dominique Hamilton tipped a pass from Seth Doege and Michael Sam intercepted at the 4.

Doege threw for one touchdown and ran for another for Texas Tech, which has lost four in a row and must beat Baylor next week to become bowl eligible for the 12th straight season. The Red Raiders are now 5-6 on the season and just 2-6 in Big 12 play.