Mizzou running back suspended indefinitely following arrest

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — A 21-year-old University of Missouri running back has been suspended after being arrested for stealing.

Redshirt sophomore Trevon Walters was arrested Friday in Columbia for allegedly stealing and fraudulently using a credit or debit card.

Boone County Sheriff Department records show Walters was booked into the county jail Friday and later released on $5,500 bail.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the Bradenton, Florida, native has been formally charged or has a lawyer.

Football team spokesman Chad Moller told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Walters has been suspended indefinitely while the university learns more about the arrest.

Walters redshirted for Missouri in 2014 and missed the 2015 season because of an injury.