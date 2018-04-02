Mizzou's Beckner Jr. will return for his senior season

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri junior defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. announced today he will return for his senior year and complete his eligibility with the Mizzou football program. The East St. Louis, Illinois native will not be entering his name for early entry into the 2018 NFL Draft.

"We have a chance to do something really special and keep momentum going into next year, and I want to be part of that and help lead this team in the right direction," Beckner Jr. said in a news release. "I'm really grateful for the opportunity to be a Tiger and I want to do everything I can to help us do big things," he said.

Beckner Jr. emerged as one of the nation's top interior linemen in 2017. He's also been credited as a major leadership source for the team that has earned national attention for its six-game win streak to end the regular season after a 1-5 start.

"We're very excited to know that Terry will be with us for another year," head coach Barry Odom said in a news release. "Everyone knows that he's a high-impact player, but even more so, he's an incredible leader for this program and is an outstanding representative of Mizzou...we've got something special going at Mizzou, and he's a big part of it," said Odom.

Beckner has amassed seven quarterback sacks through 12 games in 2017, a figure which ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference among all defenders, and tied for first among tackles.

"I've grown so much this year working with Coach (Brick) Haley, but there's so much more that I can learn from him," Beckner Jr. said.

For the season, he's registered 35 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback pressures, two pass break ups and one interception.

Odom said another deciding factor for Beckner Jr. was school, as he is on track to graduate in May 2019.