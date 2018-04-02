Mizzou's Brumfield awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors

COLUMBIA – Mizzou outfielder Connor Brumfield led the Tigers in nearly every offensive category last week to earn his first career SEC Freshman of the Week Award.

Brumfield led the team in batting (.476), on-base percentage (.577), slugging (.619), RBI (10), doubles (3) and total bases (13), driving Mizzou to a perfect 5-0 record last week in Florida. The five-game winning streak is the first of that kind in nearly a year when the Tigers won five in a row in March 2015.

The Columbia native also went 7-for-10 with runners in scoring position, including three game-winning RBIs. He tallied three multiple-RBI and multiple-hit games leading the team in both of those categories as well.

Brumfield also hit safely in all five games last week from the leadoff spot. The freshman outfielder and the rest of the Tigers return to Missouri for the home opener vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Wednesday, March 2 at 4 p.m.